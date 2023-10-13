Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM

13 October 2023

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.