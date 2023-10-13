Anzeige
13.10.2023 | 16:54
Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2023

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.


