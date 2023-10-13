Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
13 October 2023
Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
For further information please contact:
Marechale Capital
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
About Marechale Capital
Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.