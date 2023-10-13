American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee to Host Congressional Briefing

October 17 AEPAC Briefing Will Address the Pressing Crisis in Ethiopia and Its Ramifications for America and the World
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) will host a Congressional briefing to address the pressing crisis in Ethiopia and its far-reaching implications.
The briefing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 12 p.m. (ET) in Room 2045 of the Rayburn House Office Building and live-streamed on social media and Facebook.
The briefing will address several aspects of the current crisis in Ethiopia.
The briefing will feature a coalition of experts and advocates, including:
Meaza Mohammed: Recipient of the 2023 International Woman of Courage Award
Richard Ghazal: Executive Director of In Defense of Christians
Mesfin Tegenu: Chair of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee
Members of the press are invited to attend the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 12 p.m. (ET) in Room 2045 of the Rayburn House Office Building.
Inquiries may be directed to Christopher Drumm at: christopher@drummanddaughters.com.
