ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2023 | 17:02
American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee to Host Congressional Briefing

October 17 AEPAC Briefing Will Address the Pressing Crisis in Ethiopia and Its Ramifications for America and the World

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) will host a Congressional briefing to address the pressing crisis in Ethiopia and its far-reaching implications.

AEPAC Logo

AEPAC Logo
Eagle with Ethiopian tricolor.

The briefing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 12 p.m. (ET) in Room 2045 of the Rayburn House Office Building and live-streamed on social media and Facebook.

The briefing will address several aspects of the current crisis in Ethiopia.

The briefing will feature a coalition of experts and advocates, including:

Meaza Mohammed: Recipient of the 2023 International Woman of Courage Award

Richard Ghazal: Executive Director of In Defense of Christians

Mesfin Tegenu: Chair of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee

Members of the press are invited to attend the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 12 p.m. (ET) in Room 2045 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

Inquiries may be directed to Christopher Drumm at: christopher@drummanddaughters.com.

Contact Information:

Christopher Drumm
Consultant
cpchristopher@drummanddaughters.com
2153707874

SOURCE: AEPAC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792509/american-ethiopian-public-affairs-committee-aepac-to-host-congressional-briefing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
