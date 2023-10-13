In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that areas across Mexico and Southern Texas saw reduced cloud, leading to 120-130% of average September Irradiance. Meanwhile, storms and a 'Bomb' cyclone caused by persistent low pressure over British Columbia delivered cloudier conditions, leading to irradiance as low as 70% of long term averages.Anomalous high pressure has delivered clear skies and high irradiance across both Mexico and eastern Canada whilst cloud associated with rain and storms depressed irradiance on the west coast of the US and Canada. Areas across ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...