PB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $3,096,457 compared to $3,970,996 for the same period in 2022, a decrease of 22.02%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, net income was $10,550,744 compared to $9,924,497 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 6.31%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company reported total assets of $929.9 million compared to $780.2 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of 19.19%. Total deposits were $729.3 million and gross loans were $775.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to total deposits of $616.5 million and gross loans of $617.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, increases of 18.29% and 25.56% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report a strong quarter and nine-month period for the Company. During the quarter, we incurred expenses of $162,000 related to the announced strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust. Additionally, we increased loans outstanding by $61.9 million during the quarter which resulted in a credit provision of $475,000. Even with those expenses and margin compression, our earnings for the first nine months of 2023 have exceeded the earnings for the same period in 2022. We expect that this proposed strategic merger will be accretive to our earnings and provide great momentum for our Bank's continued growth."

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company had basic earnings of $4.61 per share compared to $4.48 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 2.90%. As of September 30, 2023, the book value per common share was $33.04 compared to $28.52 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 15.85%. On August 28, 2023, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.50 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 47th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, In Thousands 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 7,510 $ 9,478 Interest-earning deposits with banks 14,018 21,071 Investment securities 99,809 100,338 Loans, gross 775,026 687,706 Allowance for credit losses (6,505 ) (6,142 ) Intangible assets 4,124 4,193 Other assets 35,960 32,525 Total assets $ 929,942 $ 849,169 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 729,304 $ 674,023 Borrowed funds 110,797 101,743 Other liabilities 7,431 5,994 Shareholders' Equity 82,410 67,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 929,942 $ 849,169 Book value per share $ 33.04 $ 29.93 Tangible book value per share $ 31.39 $ 28.07

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended For the nine months ended In Thousands September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 13,472 $ 9,176 $ 38,459 $ 24,382 Interest expense 5,962 1,755 15,589 4,552 Net interest income 7,510 7,421 22,870 19,830 Provision for credit losses 475 47 713 395 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,035 7,374 22,157 19,435 Non interest income 284 325 895 1,066 Non interest expense 3,232 2,566 9,383 7,683 Income before income taxes 4,087 5,133 13,669 12,818 Income tax expense 990 1,162 3,118 2,894 Net income $ 3,097 $ 3,971 $ 10,551 $ 9,924 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.31 $ 1.79 $ 4.61 $ 4.48 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.73 $ 4.46 $ 4.34

* Derived from audited financial statements

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

