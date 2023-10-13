The Japanese government has confirmed to pv magazine that it is launching a new support scheme for hydrogen in aviation, while Japanese investors continue to actively pursue participation in a green ammonia project in South Africa. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to allocate JPY 30.6 billion ($205 million) of public funds for hydrogen projects in aviation. "METI will start a project to develop a hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system and power management system for MEA (More Electric Aircraft)," a METI spokesperson told pv magazine. The ministry said it is its second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...