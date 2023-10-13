BASF and China's Oriental Yuhong have developed thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing membranes for rooftop solar PV applications, while GCL New Energy has sold 558 MW of operational solar capacity. BASF and Oriental Yuhong are collaborating to develop thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing membranes for the rooftop solar PV market. Their plans are in line with China's GB55030 building standards, which require materials to last a minimum of 20 years, driven by China's rooftop solar installations of 51 GW in 2022. Jetion Solar has completed the first phase of a CNY 5 billion ($684.5 million) ...

