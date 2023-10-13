Road Freight Transportation Market Size to Grow USD 3361.2 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR Of 3.92% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Freight Transportation Market is Segmented By Type( Full Truckload,Less-Than-Truckload), By Application (Domestic,International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Freight & Trucking



The Global Road Freight Transportation market is projected to reach 3361.2 Billion USD 2029, increasing from 3101.8 Billion USD 2022, with the CAGR of 3.92% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Road Freight Transportation Market:

The Road Freight Transportation market is expanding as a result of numerous important reasons. Increased demand for the transportation of commodities is a result of economic growth and international commerce, while efficiency and sustainability are improved by technical breakthroughs like telematics and data analytics. Adoption of environmentally friendly technology is being encouraged by environmental concerns.

Rapid urban expansion and e-commerce have accelerated urbanization and the growth of last-mile delivery services. Companies are turning to road freight due to the requirement for varied transportation choices and supply chain resiliency. This is further expected to drive the growth of the Road Freight Transportation market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ROAD FREIGHT TRANSPORTATION MARKET:

The market for road freight transport is heavily influenced by economic growth. The need for the transfer of commodities and raw resources rises as economies develop. The expansion of manufacturing, e-commerce, and international trade all contribute significantly to the need for road freight transportation. According to projections, this need will increase going forward, fueling the expansion of the road freight transportation market.

The cost of moving goods by road is reasonable. Due to the use of existing infrastructure and relatively inexpensive transport equipment, road freight is a financially advantageous form of transportation. Road freight is typically the best option for businesses with low transit volumes since the price benefit is most noticeable for little amounts of freight. LTL in particular is a desirable option in this context. Similar to how flexible route planning and intermediate stops are made possible by the well-developed road infrastructure. A route may be readily expanded and changed with road freight. Because using the road infrastructure is permitted at any time without prior authorization or reservations, transport requests made on the spur of the moment are usually fulfilled. Trucks can be used for intermodal transport. When loaded, they could travel on specialized waggons via rail and the sea. This avoids the need for laborious reloading when switching between modes of transportation.

The need for last-mile delivery services has increased as a result of rapid urbanization and the expansion of e-commerce. In order to reach customers in metropolitan areas, more road freight transportation is required. To accommodate this demand, businesses are growing their fleets and distribution systems, which is fueling market expansion.

Road freight movement is significantly impacted by fuel prices. Operating costs may change as a result of changes in oil prices. Alternative fuels and fuel-efficient automobiles are being investigated to reduce this cost and enable market expansion. Additionally, there is growing pressure on the road freight transportation sector to minimize its environmental effect. Adoption of greener practices, such using electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, is being sped up by regulations and public awareness. The industry needs to become more sustainable in order to stay competitive, which will encourage investments in eco-friendly practices and technology.

Technology developments have changed the way that goods are transported by vehicle. Fleet management systems, GPS, and telematics have increased productivity and safety. Routes have been optimized and operating expenses have decreased thanks to automation and the incorporation of data analytics. These technical advancements improve the market's sustainability and competitiveness, which supports market expansion.

ROAD FREIGHT TRANSPORTATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

A vital and dynamic component of the logistics and supply chain infrastructure of the continent is the North American road freight transportation market. The United States controls a substantial portion of the North American market for road freight transportation. The market is characterized by a competitive environment that includes a mix of big carriers, SMEs, and owner-operators.

KEY PLAYERS

UPS

FedEx Freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

YRC Worldwide

Swift Transportation

Schneider national

ArcBest

Estes Express Lines

