TCL Electronics: TCL Introduces SF5 Series with Fire TV Built-In

New TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in is now available in Spain and the United Kingdom.

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today unveiled the new TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in. This new range of Full HD TCL Smart TVs is now available in Spain and the United Kingdom.

After the introduction of its first lineup of Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in in 2022, TCL is expanding its range of TCL smart TVs with Fire TV built-in with the new TCL SF5 and smaller screen sizes. This brand-new model combines Full HD, HDR, and a slim bezeless contemporary design, available in 32" and 40". This TCL series comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, providing customers with easy access to their favourite content, powerful smart home controls, and the always-available intelligence of Alexa.

Enjoy a crisp and sharp picture quality with enhanced contrast, colours, and details

On the new TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in, customers enjoy a Full HD viewing experience with twice the resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) of traditional HDTVs, for a crisper and sharper picture.

In addition, stunning display is enhanced with the addition of the latest in high dynamic ranging. Dynamic tone mapping optimizes picture quality, frame-by-frame - intelligently enhancing range of tones, brightness, and contrast, to boost the entertainment experience and enjoy more nuanced content.

Elevate the Smart TV experience and enjoy easily all favourite content in one place

TCL Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in seamlessly bring together live TV, streaming content, and apps on the home screen. They also include the Voice Remote with Alexa, which lets customers use their voice to get access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, as well as thousands of movies and TV episodes.

In addition, in the United Kingdom [1], the TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in comes with Freeview Play, the nation's most popular TV platform, offering an impressive 60,000+ hours of TV and over 1,500 boxsets, across most favourite on demand players, all for free.

Cinema sound at home

New TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in comes with Dolby Audio technology and DTS-HD, to enjoy full, rich sound that creates an immersive, cinematic audio surround audio experience.

While watching movies, with Dolby Audio technology, the crystal clarity function and sound spatialization give users sharper, more nuanced sound with great details and richness for more realistic entertainment. In addition, with DTS-HD on blu-ray discs and streaming platforms, movies have never sounded better.

Key features include:

Full HD

HDR 10

Fire TV built-in

Voice remote with Alexa

Dolby audio

DTS

Slim & bezeless design

Freeview play (only for UK [2] )

) Available sizes: 32' & 40'

Availability

The TCL SF5 Series with Fire TV built-in is available in 32" and 40" at www.amazon.es / www.amazon.co.uk. Product appearance, functionality and availability may differ between countries.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

