Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2023 | 18:30
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

For immediate release

13 October 2023

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 July 2023 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 5,583,329 that a market total of 150,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 766.95 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 35,694,530. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 35,694,530 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 4913


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.