

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see final August numbers for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is called flat on month after sinking 1.8 percent in July.



New Zealand will see September results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in August, the index score was 47.1.



Indonesia will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were down 14.77 percent on year and exports stumbled an annual 21.21 percent for a trade surplus of $3.12 billion.



