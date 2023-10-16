

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) tirzepatide showed an additional 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle intervention, for a total mean weight loss of 26.6% from study entry over 84 weeks.



The full results of the SURMOUNT-3 trial, which evaluated tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes, were published in Nature Medicine and simultaneously presented at ObesityWeek 2023.



Tirzepatide met both co-primary endpoints for the efficacy estimandi and treatment-regimenii estimand, demonstrating superiority to placebo during the 72-week double-blind treatment period, the company said in a statement.



According to the company, SURMOUNT-3 evaluated the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide compared to placebo for 72 weeks after a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention lead-in period that included a low-calorie diet, exercise and frequent counseling sessions.



The trial randomized adults with obesity or overweight who had at least 5% body weight reduction by the end of the 12-week lead-in period to placebo or tirzepatide. At study entry, the mean body weight was 241.4 lb. (109.5 kg).



At the end of the 12-week lead-in period, participants achieved 6.9% (7.6 kg or 16.8 lb.) mean weight loss.



In a co-primary endpoint, following the lead-in period, participants taking tirzepatide achieved an additional 21.1% mean weight loss.



In a secondary endpoint, participants achieved a total mean weight loss of 26.6% (29.2 kg or 64.4 lb.) from study entry over 84 weeks. Participants on placebo achieved a total mean weight loss of 3.8% (4.1 kg or 9.0 lb.) from study entry over 84 weeks.



