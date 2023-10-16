Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on October 23rd, 2023 at 11:00AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fuu/.

F3 - Advancing the High Grade JR Zone Discovery at PLN

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is advancing the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin. This area of Saskatchewan is poised to become a major uranium producing region and is home to large deposits including Triple R, Arrow and Shea Creek. F3 Uranium currently holds 18 projects across the Athabasca Basin

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

F3 Uranium Corp.

Dev Randhawa - CEO

Raymond Ashley - President

2508686553

jamie@f3uranium.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com

