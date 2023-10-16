

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for September. Wholesale price inflation is forecast to rise to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in August.



In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Norway.



At 3.30 am ET, European Central Bank's board member Andrea Enria is set to speak at a seminar in Brussels.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for September. The statistical office is set to confirm consumer price inflation at 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in August.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade figures for August. The trade surplus totaled EUR 6.5 billion in July.



