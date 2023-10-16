

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo Caribbean, Inc. is recalling select packages of Quaker Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix citing the presence of undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled 15.97 oz cartons of Quaker Pancakes with Whole Grain Oats - mix to prepare pancakes comes with UPC 7 501761 848267, and various best before dates.



The affected products were distributed at retail stores in Puerto Rico beginning on July 3.



The recall was initiated after PepsiCo Caribbean found that the soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy. The issue was caused by mislabeling the product for not declaring soy content.



According to the FDA, those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may get illness if they consume the product, but there were no reports of any allergic reactions related to this matter to date.



Consumers with allergy or severe sensitivity to soy are urged to discard the product immediately or return it to the store where they purchased for a full refund.



In recent recalls due to undeclared soy, PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay Inc. in August had recalled less than 7000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. They also included undeclared wheat.



Devils Lake, North Dakota-based Green Valley Foods in late September recalled around 4,062 pounds of frozen meat pizza products, and York, Maine-based Stonewall Kitchen Co. in mid August called back a limited quantity of Peanut Butter Maltballs for the same concern.



