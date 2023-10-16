

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Monday.



Against the greenback, the yuan fell to nearly a 3-week low of 7.3098 from Friday's closing value of 7.3049.



If the yuan extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around the 7.33 region.



The Chinese central bank sets central parity rate every morning and allows the yuan to fluctuate up to 2 percent from that level.



