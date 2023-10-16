New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Vetted Retirement Technologies, a pioneering firm located in the financial hub of New York, NY, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking platform-as-a-service, designed to transform the way private investment sponsors manage Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). This innovative platform enables companies to operate a self-directed IRA facilitation service in a turn-key fashion, allowing them to keep their IRAs in-house and enhance the overall user experience.

The traditional method of referring customers to external self-directed IRA companies has often resulted in a suboptimal user experience, characterized by confusion, delays, and a lack of transparency. Vetted Retirement Technologies, founded by industry veteran Joey DiDomenico, aims to address these pain points by offering a seamless and user-friendly platform that ensures a smooth onboarding process and superior customer interaction.





Vetted Retirement Technologies 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10039/183556_dee6e6a054d8fb8c_001full.jpg

Joey DiDomenico, a successful entrepreneur in the Self-Directed IRA space, has been instrumental in developing solutions that cater to companies and individuals seeking to hold alternative investments in their IRAs or Solo 401(k)s. "Investment sponsors lose essential control when they refer their customers to external trust companies. Our platform empowers companies to maintain control over the messaging and interactions with their customers, eliminating exposure to competing investments," states DiDomenico.

Vetted stands out as the only provider offering a platform-as-a-service that allows companies to facilitate self-directed IRAs without the need for external referrals. This distinctive approach enables companies to establish relationships with IRA owners and approach them about investment opportunities, adhering to the regulations of 506(b) offerings.

Companies utilizing Vetted's platform experience enhanced customer satisfaction and improved conversion rates. "Our platform gives the impression of a well-established, technologically advanced service backed by a team of experts, enabling companies to achieve success in providing self-directed IRA facilitation services," explains DiDomenico.

With the industry undergoing significant changes and rising fees among larger trust companies, Vetted is at the forefront of offering a platform that provides quality, expertise, and a streamlined user experience, meeting the evolving expectations of customers in the sector.

Vetted Retirement Technologies, based in New York, NY, is a revolutionary firm specializing in providing innovative solutions for private investment sponsors to manage IRAs effectively. Founded by Joey DiDomenico, the company is committed to transforming the industry by addressing the challenges of external referrals and enhancing customer experience and interactions.

Contact:

For more information, please visit Vetted Retirement Technologies or contact Joey DiDomenico at joey@vetted.nyc.

Additional Resources:

AspiraPlans

LinkedIn - Joey DiDomenico

Vetted Resources

Yieldstreet Acquisition News

Media Contact:

Joey DiDomenico

Email: joey@vetted.nyc

Location: New York, NY

Website: Vetted Retirement Technologies

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183556