InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 16

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 13 October 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Detailed information:
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
