InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 16

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,328,926 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

