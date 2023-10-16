Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
16.10.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 16

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 13 October 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

13 October 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

500

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 59.8800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 61.4400

Average price paid per share:

£ 60.2985

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,328,926 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 13 October 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 61.4400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 59.8800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 60.2985

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

13/10/2023

08:21:14

BST

5

61.3400

XLON

860987003505510

13/10/2023

08:21:14

BST

21

61.3400

XLON

860987003505509

13/10/2023

09:03:11

BST

20

61.4400

XLON

860987003508409

13/10/2023

10:12:40

BST

33

60.7400

XLON

860987003513399

13/10/2023

10:34:52

BST

35

60.6600

XLON

860987003514618

13/10/2023

11:17:04

BST

31

60.4200

XLON

860987003517238

13/10/2023

12:18:40

BST

30

60.3000

XLON

860987003521531

13/10/2023

13:22:26

BST

37

60.1200

XLON

860987003525063

13/10/2023

13:55:21

BST

35

60.2200

XLON

860987003527330

13/10/2023

14:33:11

BST

33

60.2200

XLON

860987003530879

13/10/2023

14:56:07

BST

35

60.3000

XLON

860987003534363

13/10/2023

15:13:35

BST

39

59.9200

XLON

860987003536628

13/10/2023

15:26:00

BST

32

59.9200

XLON

860987003538387

13/10/2023

15:40:37

BST

35

59.8800

XLON

860987003539758

13/10/2023

16:14:51

BST

44

59.9200

XLON

860987003544601

13/10/2023

16:23:36

BST

22

59.9800

XLON

860987003546289

13/10/2023

16:29:48

BST

3

60.0000

XLON

860987003547688

13/10/2023

16:29:48

BST

10

60.0000

XLON

860987003547689

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793247/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--oct-16

