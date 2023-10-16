The iCRO team will be available at Booth #552, Exhibition Hall 5 during the entire industry exhibition duration.

Members of the Median Technologies' team across the globe, including China, United States, and Europe, will be in attendance.

Median's iCRO business provides best-in-class central imaging services for oncology clinical trials.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) announced today that the Company will be participating in the prestigious 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, set to take place in Madrid, Spain (venue: IFEMA).

The event, scheduled from October 20th to 24th, promises to be a remarkable platform for the exchange of groundbreaking insights and cutting-edge developments in the field of oncology.

"As a testament to the commitment of advancing cancer care worldwide, we will be participating with the goal of sharing our expertise in clinical trial imaging as well as advanced, AI-powered insights," said Nicolas Dano, Chief Operating Officer, iCRO, of Median Technologies. "We are thrilled to be bringing together for the first time our expert teams spanning across the Europe, United States, and China, and invite all attendees to visit booth #552 to engage with our experts and experience firsthand the impact of our pioneering solutions."

More about the ESMO congress: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2023

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ggasparetto@actifin.fr