Slotsjudge Launches Online Interview Series with the Industry Tops

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- the Slotsjudge team is happy to announce the new direction to communicate with the industry leaders and provide players with the freshest gambling news. The team is launching the Online Interview Series, so be prepared for plenty of exciting interviews!

The Slotsjudge team is happy to launch the captivating rubric dedicated to interviews with representatives of the best casino providers. In the Online Interview Series, the experts will discuss the latest games, cool features, and future insights in live video format. This way, the SJ team is the first to get the most interesting facts, and Slotsjudge readers can also delve into details with the industry leaders.

Online Interview Series: Key Details

This venture is new, but the Slotsjudge team has already managed to interview a representative of one of the most adored brands in the iGaming sector. The first online Interview of Slotsjudge is with PearFiction studios where Jekaterina Dubnicka interviews Jeremy Coleman, the Commercial Director at PearFiction Studios, and the Blazing Mammoth XL slot is the main topic discussed.

From basic questions like the ideas standing behind the slot's plot to the ones about innovative mechanics implemented in Blazing Mammoth XL, this interview covers loads of details, so the interview is both informative and inspiring. Due to the personal contact with Jeremy, you'll notice how people behind large brands really live and breathe their business, and it's also a good chance not to miss funny jokes from iGaming giants.

Jeremy describes his game studio like this: 'What we're developing is going to be a success'. That's also a great quote to describe the work of Slotsjudge's new Online Interview Series project!

Aleksandra Andrishak is happy to discuss this event:

'I enjoy all the novelties making Slotsjudge such an outpacing project, and online interviews with people who set the rhythm of the iGaming world will definitely contribute to our project and the entire industry. Looking forward to new interviews with top-tier brands!'

Slotsjudge is an online gambling guide that has been live since 2017. The company provides fair and up-to-date reviews of slots, casinos, and bonuses for players. These reviews are from experts who test software or gambling platforms and provide a relevant rating. Slotsjudge is the go-to hub for online casino enthusiasts.

