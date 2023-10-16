Tap Global Group Plc - Appointment of Broker

Appointment of Broker

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app (via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited) bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Tennyson Securities as Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

About Tap Global Plc

Tap's group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major crypto exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 40 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 200,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (UK and Europe only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide DLT services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.