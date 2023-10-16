Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
16.10.23
08:05 Uhr
1,118 Euro
-0,034
-2,95 %
16.10.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
16 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.162     GBP1.000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.126     GBP0.976 
                                    GBP0.983984 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139081

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,696,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2829       1.162         XDUB      08:37:53      00067351282TRLO0 
2000       1.162         XDUB      08:37:53      00067351281TRLO0 
2000       1.158         XDUB      08:39:22      00067351341TRLO0 
21        1.156         XDUB      08:41:12      00067351414TRLO0 
1586       1.156         XDUB      08:52:50      00067351939TRLO0 
2000       1.156         XDUB      08:52:50      00067351938TRLO0 
2139       1.156         XDUB      08:52:50      00067351937TRLO0 
1798       1.156         XDUB      09:17:23      00067352683TRLO0 
2909       1.156         XDUB      09:21:19      00067352816TRLO0 
143       1.156         XDUB      09:21:19      00067352817TRLO0 
149       1.150         XDUB      09:37:20      00067353546TRLO0 
1711       1.150         XDUB      09:37:22      00067353549TRLO0 
1761       1.150         XDUB      09:42:23      00067353718TRLO0 
1743       1.150         XDUB      09:47:22      00067353922TRLO0 
300       1.150         XDUB      09:52:20      00067354208TRLO0 
3004       1.152         XDUB      09:52:57      00067354223TRLO0 
5307       1.150         XDUB      10:04:58      00067354756TRLO0 
4912       1.146         XDUB      10:22:40      00067355260TRLO0 
1667       1.144         XDUB      10:32:42      00067355509TRLO0 
1805       1.140         XDUB      10:47:11      00067356008TRLO0 
5646       1.146         XDUB      11:03:21      00067356480TRLO0 
2680       1.146         XDUB      11:03:21      00067356482TRLO0 
3904       1.146         XDUB      11:03:21      00067356481TRLO0 
517       1.146         XDUB      11:04:18      00067356513TRLO0 
5000       1.146         XDUB      11:04:18      00067356512TRLO0 
1629       1.144         XDUB      11:24:34      00067357157TRLO0 
138       1.144         XDUB      11:24:34      00067357158TRLO0 
1605       1.144         XDUB      11:29:39      00067357273TRLO0 
4781       1.144         XDUB      11:36:06      00067357540TRLO0 
5418       1.140         XDUB      11:36:50      00067357566TRLO0 
878       1.140         XDUB      11:52:32      00067358015TRLO0 
1804       1.140         XDUB      11:57:30      00067358105TRLO0 
955       1.140         XDUB      12:02:33      00067358310TRLO0 
5566       1.140         XDUB      12:02:33      00067358309TRLO0 
1733       1.140         XDUB      12:02:33      00067358308TRLO0 
1997       1.138         XDUB      12:05:14      00067358394TRLO0 
2000       1.138         XDUB      12:05:14      00067358393TRLO0 
1585       1.138         XDUB      12:05:14      00067358392TRLO0 
1674       1.142         XDUB      12:40:12      00067359315TRLO0 
5300       1.142         XDUB      12:43:22      00067359389TRLO0 
5000       1.142         XDUB      12:43:22      00067359388TRLO0 
4809       1.142         XDUB      12:43:22      00067359390TRLO0 
81        1.132         XDUB      13:06:09      00067359941TRLO0 
2729       1.132         XDUB      13:06:11      00067359943TRLO0 
2598       1.132         XDUB      13:06:11      00067359942TRLO0 
12        1.134         XDUB      13:37:31      00067360642TRLO0 
10        1.134         XDUB      13:37:31      00067360641TRLO0 
184       1.134         XDUB      13:37:31      00067360640TRLO0 
141       1.134         XDUB      13:37:31      00067360639TRLO0 
1143       1.134         XDUB      13:37:31      00067360638TRLO0 
1725       1.134         XDUB      13:42:31      00067360864TRLO0 
1546       1.134         XDUB      13:47:22      00067361030TRLO0 
273       1.134         XDUB      13:47:22      00067361029TRLO0 
176       1.134         XDUB      13:47:32      00067361036TRLO0 
14        1.134         XDUB      13:48:42      00067361060TRLO0 
218       1.134         XDUB      13:48:42      00067361059TRLO0 
1820       1.134         XDUB      13:52:14      00067361192TRLO0 
4731       1.136         XDUB      14:02:10      00067361508TRLO0 
5000       1.136         XDUB      14:02:20      00067361513TRLO0 
1171       1.134         XDUB      14:17:19      00067362451TRLO0 
1789       1.134         XDUB      14:22:23      00067362730TRLO0 
2551       1.134         XDUB      14:24:19      00067362821TRLO0 
239       1.134         XDUB      14:24:19      00067362820TRLO0 
1817       1.132         XDUB      14:27:26      00067363031TRLO0 
2853       1.132         XDUB      14:27:28      00067363033TRLO0 
296       1.132         XDUB      14:27:28      00067363032TRLO0 
4162       1.130         XDUB      14:32:58      00067363423TRLO0 
57        1.130         XDUB      14:32:58      00067363425TRLO0 
869       1.130         XDUB      14:32:58      00067363424TRLO0 
554       1.130         XDUB      14:36:14      00067363576TRLO0 
1592       1.132         XDUB      14:45:02      00067364151TRLO0 
5145       1.130         XDUB      14:46:08      00067364215TRLO0 
5005       1.130         XDUB      15:04:48      00067364872TRLO0 
1612       1.130         XDUB      15:10:05      00067365036TRLO0 
136       1.130         XDUB      15:10:13      00067365038TRLO0 
1637       1.130         XDUB      15:15:01      00067365269TRLO0 
5005       1.130         XDUB      15:15:01      00067365270TRLO0 
2047       1.128         XDUB      15:24:43      00067365553TRLO0 
1752       1.128         XDUB      15:27:34      00067365694TRLO0 
2960       1.130         XDUB      15:27:38      00067365696TRLO0 
1919       1.130         XDUB      15:27:38      00067365695TRLO0 
1640       1.130         XDUB      15:30:02      00067365893TRLO0 
2000       1.132         XDUB      15:42:22      00067366588TRLO0 
2000       1.132         XDUB      15:44:56      00067366710TRLO0 
2000       1.132         XDUB      15:44:56      00067366711TRLO0 
1633       1.132         XDUB      15:45:56      00067366791TRLO0 
1665       1.130         XDUB      15:50:13      00067367102TRLO0 
4985       1.128         XDUB      15:54:03      00067367280TRLO0 
4962       1.130         XDUB      16:07:31      00067368029TRLO0 
81        1.130         XDUB      16:07:31      00067368028TRLO0 
2165       1.128         XDUB      16:08:15      00067368078TRLO0 
783       1.128         XDUB      16:08:15      00067368077TRLO0 
1600       1.128         XDUB      16:08:15      00067368083TRLO0 
2000       1.128         XDUB      16:08:15      00067368082TRLO0 
514       1.126         XDUB      16:10:24      00067368295TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6143       100.00        XLON      08:37:53      00067351283TRLO0 
660       99.40         XLON      09:37:12      00067353530TRLO0 
208       99.40         XLON      09:37:12      00067353531TRLO0 
65        99.40         XLON      09:37:15      00067353540TRLO0 
1900       99.40         XLON      09:56:58      00067354381TRLO0 
1600       99.40         XLON      10:05:04      00067354760TRLO0 
857       99.40         XLON      10:05:04      00067354761TRLO0 
2493       99.00         XLON      10:24:45      00067355302TRLO0 
2197       99.00         XLON      10:24:45      00067355303TRLO0 
851       99.00         XLON      10:30:50      00067355438TRLO0 
6700       99.20         XLON      11:04:18      00067356511TRLO0 
6700       99.10         XLON      11:36:02      00067357534TRLO0 
1        99.20         XLON      11:36:02      00067357535TRLO0 
4275       99.20         XLON      11:36:02      00067357536TRLO0 
1348       99.20         XLON      11:36:02      00067357537TRLO0 
2308       98.40         XLON      12:05:14      00067358390TRLO0 
3481       98.40         XLON      12:05:14      00067358391TRLO0 
2040       98.40         XLON      12:47:27      00067359511TRLO0 
3560       98.40         XLON      12:47:31      00067359512TRLO0 
217       98.20         XLON      14:07:09      00067361722TRLO0 
4692       98.20         XLON      14:07:09      00067361723TRLO0 
915       98.20         XLON      14:07:09      00067361724TRLO0 
3211       97.80         XLON      14:36:14      00067363574TRLO0 
2095       97.80         XLON      14:36:14      00067363575TRLO0 
5366       98.10         XLON      14:46:08      00067364214TRLO0 
5871       97.80         XLON      15:01:32      00067364734TRLO0 
3000       97.70         XLON      15:18:50      00067365358TRLO0 
2227       97.70         XLON      15:18:50      00067365359TRLO0 
4260       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368073TRLO0 
1797       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368074TRLO0 
8580       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368075TRLO0 
5978       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368076TRLO0 
1468       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368079TRLO0 
479       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368080TRLO0 
2457       97.60         XLON      16:08:15      00067368081TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  278082 
EQS News ID:  1749053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
