Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.162 GBP1.000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.126 GBP0.976 GBP0.983984 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139081

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,696,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2829 1.162 XDUB 08:37:53 00067351282TRLO0 2000 1.162 XDUB 08:37:53 00067351281TRLO0 2000 1.158 XDUB 08:39:22 00067351341TRLO0 21 1.156 XDUB 08:41:12 00067351414TRLO0 1586 1.156 XDUB 08:52:50 00067351939TRLO0 2000 1.156 XDUB 08:52:50 00067351938TRLO0 2139 1.156 XDUB 08:52:50 00067351937TRLO0 1798 1.156 XDUB 09:17:23 00067352683TRLO0 2909 1.156 XDUB 09:21:19 00067352816TRLO0 143 1.156 XDUB 09:21:19 00067352817TRLO0 149 1.150 XDUB 09:37:20 00067353546TRLO0 1711 1.150 XDUB 09:37:22 00067353549TRLO0 1761 1.150 XDUB 09:42:23 00067353718TRLO0 1743 1.150 XDUB 09:47:22 00067353922TRLO0 300 1.150 XDUB 09:52:20 00067354208TRLO0 3004 1.152 XDUB 09:52:57 00067354223TRLO0 5307 1.150 XDUB 10:04:58 00067354756TRLO0 4912 1.146 XDUB 10:22:40 00067355260TRLO0 1667 1.144 XDUB 10:32:42 00067355509TRLO0 1805 1.140 XDUB 10:47:11 00067356008TRLO0 5646 1.146 XDUB 11:03:21 00067356480TRLO0 2680 1.146 XDUB 11:03:21 00067356482TRLO0 3904 1.146 XDUB 11:03:21 00067356481TRLO0 517 1.146 XDUB 11:04:18 00067356513TRLO0 5000 1.146 XDUB 11:04:18 00067356512TRLO0 1629 1.144 XDUB 11:24:34 00067357157TRLO0 138 1.144 XDUB 11:24:34 00067357158TRLO0 1605 1.144 XDUB 11:29:39 00067357273TRLO0 4781 1.144 XDUB 11:36:06 00067357540TRLO0 5418 1.140 XDUB 11:36:50 00067357566TRLO0 878 1.140 XDUB 11:52:32 00067358015TRLO0 1804 1.140 XDUB 11:57:30 00067358105TRLO0 955 1.140 XDUB 12:02:33 00067358310TRLO0 5566 1.140 XDUB 12:02:33 00067358309TRLO0 1733 1.140 XDUB 12:02:33 00067358308TRLO0 1997 1.138 XDUB 12:05:14 00067358394TRLO0 2000 1.138 XDUB 12:05:14 00067358393TRLO0 1585 1.138 XDUB 12:05:14 00067358392TRLO0 1674 1.142 XDUB 12:40:12 00067359315TRLO0 5300 1.142 XDUB 12:43:22 00067359389TRLO0 5000 1.142 XDUB 12:43:22 00067359388TRLO0 4809 1.142 XDUB 12:43:22 00067359390TRLO0 81 1.132 XDUB 13:06:09 00067359941TRLO0 2729 1.132 XDUB 13:06:11 00067359943TRLO0 2598 1.132 XDUB 13:06:11 00067359942TRLO0 12 1.134 XDUB 13:37:31 00067360642TRLO0 10 1.134 XDUB 13:37:31 00067360641TRLO0 184 1.134 XDUB 13:37:31 00067360640TRLO0 141 1.134 XDUB 13:37:31 00067360639TRLO0 1143 1.134 XDUB 13:37:31 00067360638TRLO0 1725 1.134 XDUB 13:42:31 00067360864TRLO0 1546 1.134 XDUB 13:47:22 00067361030TRLO0 273 1.134 XDUB 13:47:22 00067361029TRLO0 176 1.134 XDUB 13:47:32 00067361036TRLO0 14 1.134 XDUB 13:48:42 00067361060TRLO0 218 1.134 XDUB 13:48:42 00067361059TRLO0 1820 1.134 XDUB 13:52:14 00067361192TRLO0 4731 1.136 XDUB 14:02:10 00067361508TRLO0 5000 1.136 XDUB 14:02:20 00067361513TRLO0 1171 1.134 XDUB 14:17:19 00067362451TRLO0 1789 1.134 XDUB 14:22:23 00067362730TRLO0 2551 1.134 XDUB 14:24:19 00067362821TRLO0 239 1.134 XDUB 14:24:19 00067362820TRLO0 1817 1.132 XDUB 14:27:26 00067363031TRLO0 2853 1.132 XDUB 14:27:28 00067363033TRLO0 296 1.132 XDUB 14:27:28 00067363032TRLO0 4162 1.130 XDUB 14:32:58 00067363423TRLO0 57 1.130 XDUB 14:32:58 00067363425TRLO0 869 1.130 XDUB 14:32:58 00067363424TRLO0 554 1.130 XDUB 14:36:14 00067363576TRLO0 1592 1.132 XDUB 14:45:02 00067364151TRLO0 5145 1.130 XDUB 14:46:08 00067364215TRLO0 5005 1.130 XDUB 15:04:48 00067364872TRLO0 1612 1.130 XDUB 15:10:05 00067365036TRLO0 136 1.130 XDUB 15:10:13 00067365038TRLO0 1637 1.130 XDUB 15:15:01 00067365269TRLO0 5005 1.130 XDUB 15:15:01 00067365270TRLO0 2047 1.128 XDUB 15:24:43 00067365553TRLO0 1752 1.128 XDUB 15:27:34 00067365694TRLO0 2960 1.130 XDUB 15:27:38 00067365696TRLO0 1919 1.130 XDUB 15:27:38 00067365695TRLO0 1640 1.130 XDUB 15:30:02 00067365893TRLO0 2000 1.132 XDUB 15:42:22 00067366588TRLO0 2000 1.132 XDUB 15:44:56 00067366710TRLO0 2000 1.132 XDUB 15:44:56 00067366711TRLO0 1633 1.132 XDUB 15:45:56 00067366791TRLO0 1665 1.130 XDUB 15:50:13 00067367102TRLO0 4985 1.128 XDUB 15:54:03 00067367280TRLO0

4962 1.130 XDUB 16:07:31 00067368029TRLO0 81 1.130 XDUB 16:07:31 00067368028TRLO0 2165 1.128 XDUB 16:08:15 00067368078TRLO0 783 1.128 XDUB 16:08:15 00067368077TRLO0 1600 1.128 XDUB 16:08:15 00067368083TRLO0 2000 1.128 XDUB 16:08:15 00067368082TRLO0 514 1.126 XDUB 16:10:24 00067368295TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6143 100.00 XLON 08:37:53 00067351283TRLO0 660 99.40 XLON 09:37:12 00067353530TRLO0 208 99.40 XLON 09:37:12 00067353531TRLO0 65 99.40 XLON 09:37:15 00067353540TRLO0 1900 99.40 XLON 09:56:58 00067354381TRLO0 1600 99.40 XLON 10:05:04 00067354760TRLO0 857 99.40 XLON 10:05:04 00067354761TRLO0 2493 99.00 XLON 10:24:45 00067355302TRLO0 2197 99.00 XLON 10:24:45 00067355303TRLO0 851 99.00 XLON 10:30:50 00067355438TRLO0 6700 99.20 XLON 11:04:18 00067356511TRLO0 6700 99.10 XLON 11:36:02 00067357534TRLO0 1 99.20 XLON 11:36:02 00067357535TRLO0 4275 99.20 XLON 11:36:02 00067357536TRLO0 1348 99.20 XLON 11:36:02 00067357537TRLO0 2308 98.40 XLON 12:05:14 00067358390TRLO0 3481 98.40 XLON 12:05:14 00067358391TRLO0 2040 98.40 XLON 12:47:27 00067359511TRLO0 3560 98.40 XLON 12:47:31 00067359512TRLO0 217 98.20 XLON 14:07:09 00067361722TRLO0 4692 98.20 XLON 14:07:09 00067361723TRLO0 915 98.20 XLON 14:07:09 00067361724TRLO0 3211 97.80 XLON 14:36:14 00067363574TRLO0 2095 97.80 XLON 14:36:14 00067363575TRLO0 5366 98.10 XLON 14:46:08 00067364214TRLO0 5871 97.80 XLON 15:01:32 00067364734TRLO0 3000 97.70 XLON 15:18:50 00067365358TRLO0 2227 97.70 XLON 15:18:50 00067365359TRLO0 4260 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368073TRLO0 1797 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368074TRLO0 8580 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368075TRLO0 5978 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368076TRLO0 1468 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368079TRLO0 479 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368080TRLO0 2457 97.60 XLON 16:08:15 00067368081TRLO0

