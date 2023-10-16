Syngenta Seedcare is strengthening its focus on biologicals and extending its leadership in seed treatment with the opening of its first biologicals service center at The Seedcare Institute in Maintal, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231015691265/en/

Tomato seedlings just emerged from the soil (Photo: Business Wire)

Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the center addresses growing farmer demand across the EU for biological seed treatment solutions providing best-in-class service and application support for its customers. Syngenta Seedcare currently operates 18 Seedcare Institutes with more than 120 experts globally. Additional biological service centres are set to be added to more Seedcare Institutes in future.

Biological seed treatment solutions ensure healthy crop establishment, by safeguarding plants from pests and improving their ability to access available nutrients right from the beginning of life. Only tiny amounts are necessary to coat the seed, helping increase soil health and protecting biodiversity and the environment. However, the incorporation of living organisms can present new challenges to developing biological seed treatment solutions, which will need to take into account factors such as biological compatibility and on-seed survivability.

"Our leadership in biological innovation and seed treatment is built on our ability to constantly enhance and adapt our service offers," said Jonathan Brown, Global Head Seedcare. "This new biologicals service centre enables the successful use of biologicals as seed-applied solutions through shared practical knowledge and resources. As the industry collaborator of choice, we look forward to launching new solutions together with our partners."

Syngenta Seedcare offers a broad portfolio of biological seed treatment solutions, comprising the EPIVIO range of biostimulants for healthy crop establishment; ATUVA to promote nutrient use efficiency for soybean and legume crops, and NUELLO biofertilizers that leverage nitrogen fixation and promote soil health.

The biologicals service center in Maintal offers specialized expertise to support the application of new biological seed treatments. These include extensive competence in microbiology from understanding the viability on-seed and in-mixture with other active ingredients, the ability to develop assays for all microbial products, to expertise on the handling of sensitive biologicals throughout the process. It will also provide value-adding services, including advisory on water quality and recipe compatibility, on-seed survivability measurement, guidelines for storage, handling and cleaning, and specialized training on proper stewardship of biologicals.

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. We offer a leading portfolio of crop protection solutions for plant and soil health, as well as digital solutions that transform the decision-making capabilities of farmers. Our 17,900 employees serve to advance agriculture in more than 90 countries around the world. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2023 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231015691265/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Ng

Head, External Communications

michelle.ng@syngenta.com