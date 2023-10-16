Ethyleneamines Market worth $2.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ethyleneamines Market by Type (Ethylenediamine, Diethylenetriamine, Triethylenetetramine), Application, End Use (Resin, Paper, Automotive, Adhesive, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The ethyleneamines market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a diverse array of end-use industries. This strategic assessment unveils how sectors such as resin, adhesive, paper, automotive, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals collectively act as influential drivers propelling the growth of the ethyleneamines market. The symbiotic relationship between ethyleneamines and these industries underscores their pivotal roles in fostering market expansion.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ethyleneamines Market"

334 - Tables

57 - Figures

296 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48390355

The ethylenediamines segment is expected to account for the largest shares in 2023.

Ethylenediamine finds applications across diverse industries, including adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals. Its multifaceted nature makes it suitable for an array of processes, such as corrosion inhibition, acting as a chelating agent in metal treatment, and playing a pivotal role in producing epoxy resins. One of ethylenediamine's standout features is its chelating properties, enabling the formation of stable complexes with metal ions. This characteristic is invaluable in industries requiring metal extraction, purification, or stabilization, with applications spanning water treatment to heavy metal ion removal. Epoxy resin production is a prominent application of ethylenediamine. Epoxy resins, widely used in construction, automotive, and electronics, rely on ethylenediamine as a curing agent. This curing process imparts durability, adhesive strength, and resistance to chemicals, making epoxy resins highly sought after.

The resin segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The prominence of resin as a leading end-use for ethyleneamines within the chemical industry can be attributed to several technical factors that make this combination particularly advantageous. Ethyleneamines possess a high degree of reactivity, particularly those with multiple amine groups such as diethylenetriamine (DETA) and triethylenetetramine (TETA). This reactivity allows them to readily cross-link with various polymer chains. In the context of resins, this cross-linking capability is harnessed to create highly durable and structurally stable materials.

Resins modified with ethyleneamines exhibit superior mechanical properties. The cross-linking of polymer chains through amine-epoxy reactions results in improved tensile strength, toughness, and impact resistance. These enhancements are particularly valuable in industries like automotive, where materials must withstand significant stress and strain. Additionally, ethyleneamines serve as effective adhesion promoters, creating strong bonds between the resin and substrate, crucial for coatings and adhesives applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=48390355

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region's economic dynamism and the presence of several manufacturing hubs have also made it a hub for industrial applications of ethyleneamines, such as resin production and as curing agents for epoxy resins. Furthermore, the region's commitment to environmental sustainability has driven the adoption of water treatment processes, where ethyleneamines are used as chelating agents.

The key players in the ethyleneamines market include Huntsman Corporation (US), Dow Inc (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Nouryon (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Diamines and Chemicals Ltd (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited (India), Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lubricant Additives Market - Global Forecast To 2019

Epoxy Curing Agents Market - Global Forecast To 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ethyleneamines-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ethyleneamines.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethyleneamines-market-worth-2-9-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301957116.html