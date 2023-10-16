Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Freename AG, a leading provider of Web3 domain name services from Switzerland, and My Commodity SA, a Luxembourg subsidiary of ShortDot SA specializing in Web2 domain extensions, have launched a joint venture, WebUnited. Operating with the ethos "Bridging Web2 with Web3", WebUnited aims to break down barriers between the Web2 and Web3 worlds, opening up new accessibility and distribution possibilities in the Domain industry.









WebUnited's Innovative Web2 to Web3 Domain Mirroring Service.

This venture offers Internet 2.0 registries and registrars an enhanced bridge to Web3 domains. WebUnited's "mirroring" service provides Web2 registries the option to replicate their Top-Level domains on the blockchain, enabling registries to offer mirrored domains through Web2 registrars, facilitated by WebUnited's robust infrastructure. In collaboration with the operator of the (dot) bond TLD, WebUnited is set to introduce the world's first Web2 TLD mirrored on the blockchain.

Efficient Web3 Transition through API Integration.

WebUnited presents API integration tailored to mirror the Web2 experience to Web3, ensuring a smooth transition. WebUnited's APIs equip Web2 registrars with the capabilities to register, custody and allow users to set records and interact with Web3 Domains. Similarly, APIs are provided for registries to manage new domain registrations for their Web3 Top-Level domains. The objective remains to offer reliability and usability standards at par with the established Web2 standards, ensuring a dependable user environment.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Stakeholders.

Participants in the domain industry stand to benefit significantly from this bridging venture, tapping into the burgeoning Web3 market and extending blockchain utilities to their clientele. These features encompass decentralized payments via domains, blockchain application accessibility, and decentralized communication methods.

Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename AG, stated, "WebUnited is the result of collaboration between two industry leaders and is poised to revolutionize how we conceive and manage domains. This joint venture allows us to combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide an innovative and highly accessible service."

Lars Jensen, CEO of ShortDot SA, mentioned, "WebUnited signifies a notable progression in the web's evolution, perfectly bridging Web2's security and stability with Web3's visionary capabilities."

Domain Industry Expertise Powers WebUnited.

Seasoned professionals lead the foundation of WebUnited from the domain name and blockchain industries: Lars Jensen, Davide Vicini, Kevin Kopas, Federico Costa and Eshan Pancholi.

The WebUnited team will be available at the ICANN Hamburg annual meeting and has scheduled an event on October 24 at the Radisson Blu Hotel. All domain industry attendees are invited to join us and learn about WebUnited.

About WebUnited.

WebUnited is on a mission to simplify the digital transition. By merging the pioneering potential of Web3 blockchain technology with the established infrastructure of Web2 domains, it aims to redefine user experiences across the digital landscape. For more information and details, please visit webunited.com.

Mattia Martone

press@webunited.com

Zürich, Switzerland

