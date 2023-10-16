

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.6635 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.6700.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6328 and 0.8632 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6291 and 0.8592, respectively.



The aussie climbed to 94.56 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 94.08.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.0686 from an early low of 1.0668.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie, 97.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the kiwi.



