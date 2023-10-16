Anzeige
WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431 | Ticker-Symbol: 6QP
Tradegate
16.10.23
09:13 Uhr
1,193 Euro
-0,017
-1,40 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2023
Re:NewCell AB: Magnus Håkansson New Acting CEO of Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Today, the Board of Renewcell has appointed Magnus Håkansson as the new acting CEO. Magnus has solid experience from leading roles in the retail and fashion sector and from leadership in a listed environment. He will start today and replaces Patrik Lundström, who has been the company's CEO since 2019.

Comment from Michael Berg, Chairman of the Board of Renewcell:

- With a slower adoption in the value chain, and thus lower sales growth, than expected, the Board has decided that a new leadership in the company is necessary. I would like to thank Patrik for his contribution to the development of Renewcell, he has been instrumental in taking the company from the development stage to listing, factory construction and production.

- We are very pleased that Magnus Håkansson is now stepping in as acting CEO. His experience from consumer focused companies and his solid leadership skills will add value to the company in its current phase - focusing on sales to brand companies in the clothing retail sector, where we see continued strong interest.

Magnus Håkansson was born in 1963, has a degree in economics from the Stockholm School of Economics and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. He started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey and has since held several leading roles in global growth companies in the retail sector, as well as the pulp industry, including many years with experience from a listed environment. He most recently came from a role as CEO of MediaMarkt Sweden.

A recruitment process for a permanent CEO will now begin.

Contact person
Michael Berg, Chairman of the Board of Renewcell, +46 70 366 44 32, investors@renewcell.com.

This information is information that Re:NewCell AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-10-16 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Magnus Håkansson new acting CEO of Renewcell

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793288/magnus-hkansson-new-acting-ceo-of-renewcell

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
