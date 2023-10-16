AM Best will sponsor the International Conference on Inclusive Insurance, which will be held 23-27 October 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

The International Conference on Inclusive Insurance is organized by the Munich Re Foundation in collaboration with the Microinsurance Network and is focused on identifying ways to accelerate growth and economic viability in microinsurance and other inclusive insurance products. This year's hosts are the National Insurance Commission of Ghana, the Ghana Insurers Association and the Insurance Brokers' Association of Ghana. AM Best is a bronze sponsor.

"Innovative approaches aimed at closing the protection gap and creating more-inclusive insurance markets are gaining momentum thanks to the efforts of global insurance providers and other committed organizations," said Andrea Keenen, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, AM Best, as well as vice chair of the Microinsurance Network. "Insurers and other stakeholders use this meeting as a way to share experiences and best practices toward the common end of increasing access to protection in support of economic growth. This is consistent with AM Best's purpose as well."

Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, and in his capacity as AM Best's director for market development in Africa, will be in attendance and conducting bilateral meetings with industry stakeholders. To arrange a meeting, please email edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com.

For more information about the conference, which will be held at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra in Ghana, please visit the official event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com