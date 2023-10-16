SOTIO will leverage Synaffix's antibody-drug conjugate platform for the design of up to three novel ADCs to address indications with high unmet medical need

Collaboration bolsters SOTIO's wider portfolio of differentiated immuno-oncology therapies tailored to address the specific challenges of solid tumors

Synaffix will receive an upfront payment and potential development milestone payments totaling $740 million

SOTIO, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced a license and option agreement with Synaffix B.V., a Lonza company, to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of solid tumors. SOTIO will leverage Synaffix's ADC technology platform to develop up to three novel ADCs targeting distinct tumor-associated antigens.

"At SOTIO, we are building a broad pipeline of next-generation ADCs to address the challenges of solid tumors and access to Synaffix's ADC platform technologies will ensure we remain at the leading edge of this space," said Radek Spisek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. "This collaboration combining SOTIO's deep expertise in solid tumor drug development with Synaffix's clinical-stage platform technology will drive important new innovations for the benefit of patients."

The deal enables SOTIO to combine its proprietary antibodies with Synaffix's ADC technology platform in order to deliver innovative new ADCs that can overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors. In addition to GlycoConnect and HydraSpace, the deal also includes Synaffix's potent linker-payload platform including multiple different payloads.

"Synaffix's ADC technology perfectly complements the technologies already in SOTIO's ADC platform, including the iADC technology licensed from NBE-Therapeutics and the ConjuALL technology licensed from LegoChem," said Martin Steegmaier, chief scientific officer of SOTIO. "The addition of Synaffix's capabilities will greatly expand our ability to select and tailor the most suitable ADC technology and payload for the needs of a particular target and particular solid tumor indication."

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront and potential milestone payments worth up to $740 million, plus single-digit royalties on net sales. SOTIO will be responsible for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADC products, while Synaffix will closely support SOTIO's research activities and be responsible for the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary GlycoConnect, HydraSpace, and linker-payload technologies.

Peter van de Sande, head of Synaffix, added, "The selection of our ADC technologies by a seasoned ADC player like SOTIO is a strong recognition of the potential of these technologies to maximize the therapeutic index of ADCs. We look forward to partnering with SOTIO, and believe that with their singular focus on cancer immunotherapies and robust clinical pipeline, this partnership can deliver innovative medicines for patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

SOTIO is advancing a pipeline of novel ADCs tailored to address the treatment needs of specific solid tumor types. SOT102, the company's most advanced ADC program, is a CLDN18.2-targeting ADC in Phase 1/2 development for the treatment of gastric, pancreatic and other cancers that have very few targeted treatment options available. The company is progressing dose-finding studies in the trial's monotherapy arm, with SOT102 as a later-stage treatment, and recently announced the initiation of the trial's combination therapy arm in first-line treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer patients. SOTIO additionally has two other ADC programs in preclinical development.

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2039. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen (acquired by Lepu Biopharma), Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics, Emergence Therapeutics (acquired by Eli Lilly), Amgen, Hummingbird Biosciences, Chong Kun Dang Pharma and ABL Bio.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023. For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About SOTIO

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting cytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016342745/en/

Contacts:

Company contact:



Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com

Media contact:



Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

M: +1 (617) 903-8783

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com