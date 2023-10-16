Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in September 2023.

Jonas Pollex joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Munich office. As a member of the Industrial practice, he brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, performance improvement, and large-scale transformation while working with clients' top management across Germany, Europe, and the US. Previously, he worked for a global management consultancy across numerous industries, including technology, manufacturing, private equity and financial services.

"As organizations are faced with a rapidly evolving economic and regulatory environment, clients are seeking high-impact solutions to meet their strategic business objectives," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "With his extensive experience as a skilled strategic consultant, Jonas will partner with clients to help them achieve climate change targets, energy cost reductions, regulatory compliance, and improved brand reputation."

