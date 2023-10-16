SOTIO Enters Licensing Agreement With Synaffix to Expand ADC Pipeline

Synaffix to provide access to proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technologies

SOTIO to develop up to three next generation bioconjugates

Total potential deal value of up to $740 million, plus royalties on commercial sales for three ADC programs

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a Lonza company (SIX:LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, enters licensing agreement with SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group.

SOTIO will gain access to Synaffix's ADC technologies, GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN linker-payloads, in an initial ADC program with the option to expand research and commercial licenses into two additional programs at a later date.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will be eligible to receive up to $740 million in payments spanning signature, target nomination and milestone payments plus additional royalties on commercial sales. SOTIO will be responsible for the research, development, and commercialization of the ADCs. Synaffix will be responsible for the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary technologies.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix, said: "The selection of our ADC technologies by a seasoned ADC player like SOTIO is a strong recognition of the potential of these technologies to maximize the therapeutic index of ADCs. We look forward to partnering with SOTIO, and believe that with their singular focus on cancer immunotherapies and robust clinical pipeline, this partnership can deliver innovative medicines for patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

Radek Spisek, Chief Executive Officer of SOTIO, said: "At SOTIO, we are building a broad pipeline of next-generation ADCs to address the challenges of solid tumors - and access to Synaffix's ADC platform technologies will ensure we remain at the leading edge of this space. This collaboration combining SOTIO's deep expertise in solid tumor drug development with Synaffix's clinical-stage platform technology will drive important new innovations for the benefit of patients."

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023 and represents a newly formed 'Center of Excellence' for bioconjugation. As a Lonza company, Synaffix will continue to operate under the Synaffix name and further expand its operations in Oss (NL) to cater for further innovation and growth.

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2039. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen (acquired by Lepu Biopharma), Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics, Emergence Therapeutics (acquired by Eli Lilly), Amgen, Hummingbird Biosciences, Chong Kun Dang Pharma and ABL Bio.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development. This includes potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SYNtecan E), DNA damaging agents (SYNeamicin D and SYNeamicin G), ?-Microtubule (SYNtansine) and ß-Microtubule (SYNstatin E and SYNstatin F) inhibitors as well as several unlaunched proprietary linker-payloads that were generated through the ongoing innovative efforts of the Synaffix R&D team.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.?Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

About SOTIO

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting cytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sotio-enters-licensing-agreement-with-synaffix-to-expand-adc-pipeline-301956888.html