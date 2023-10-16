Atos International: Atos Cloud Computing, the first authorized foreign-funded company to operate data centre and cloud computing services nationwide in China, renews its Value-Added Telecommunication Services licenses

Wuhan, China - October 16, 2023 - Atos has renewed its Value-Added Telecommunication Services licenses (VATS licenses) in China, enabling it to run world class digital services and data centers across the country. Atos Cloud Computing has retained the licenses since 2019, being the first authorized foreign-funded company to operate cloud computing VATS regulated activities in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China has renewed the Atos Cloud Computing Co. Ltd VATS licenses for a further 5 years to 2028. The VATS licenses stipulate that Atos Cloud Computing is qualified to provide Internet Data Center Services (covering multiple regions, referred to as "IDC") and Online Data Processing and Transaction Processing Services for customers in China.



"This VATS licenses' extension is a key milestone for Atos China, it means that we can continue to deliver world-class secure and compliant digital services supporting customers' growth ambitions." said Ruifeng Yun, Managing Director at Atos China Cloud Computing.

"The ability to serve our local and worldwide customers in China with regulated Data Center Services, Online Data Processing and Cloud Services is a distinctive capability that Atos is proud to bring to our partners in the region and globally. This five-year renewal underlines our strong working relationship with the Chinese Regulatory Authorities and our commitment to the Chinese market." said Daniele Principato, CEO at Atos Asia Pacific.

In more detail, the Value-Added Telecommunication Services accreditation enables Atos in China to deliver:

Internet Data Center Services (covering multiple regions)

IDC services, which include the placement, maintenance, system configuration and/or management services provided for users' servers and other network equipment utilizing the corresponding data centers, as well as the rental of database systems, servers and other equipment, rental of the storage spaces of such equipment, proxy rental of communication lines and/or bandwidth, and/or other application services.

Internet resource collaboration services, which include the data storage, internet application development environment, internet application deployment and operation management services provided for users through the internet by virtue of the equipment and resources established on the data centers in a manner of accessing and expanding on demand at any time and collaborative sharing.

Online Data Processing and Transaction Processing Services

Online data processing and transaction/affair processing services through the internet by utilizing various kinds of online data and transaction/affair processing application platforms (including transaction processing services, electronic data exchange services and network/electronic equipment data processing services).

Read more about Atos cloud solutions here .

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated, and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world's businesses, institutions, and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

Press contact

Olivia Yang | olivia.yang@atos.net | +86 10 6911 5481