The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023 showcased TOPCon solar modules from almost all leading PV manufacturers in India, including Adani, Premier Energies, and Waaree.From pv magazine India The Renewable Energy India Expo 2023 - held last week in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh - was much bigger and more crowded than last year's event. The organizers of the show told pv magazine that the event recorded 621 exhibitors and 43,182 trade visitors. The numbers exclude the Battery Show India, which was co-located with REI Expo 2023 for the first time in India and showcased over 200 brands to more ...

