

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Wholesale prices posted an annual fall of 4.1 percent in September largely due to a base effect originating from the large price increases in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine.



Prices have been falling since April 2023. The latest fall was the biggest since May 2020.



There was a sharp 19.8 percent decline in wholesale prices of mineral oil products. By contrast, fruit and vegetables prices surged 19.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.2 percent, the same pace of increase as seen in August.



