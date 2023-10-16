

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan declined for the second straight month in August, the latest report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent month-over-month in August, though slower than the 1.8 percent fall in July.



In the initial report, the rate of change in production was flat compared to the previous month.



Shipments dropped 0.3 percent monthly in August, while inventories decreased 1.3 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio also showed a contraction of 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell at a faster pace of 4.4 percent in August versus a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.



