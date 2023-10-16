DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 284.011 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5396075 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 278180 EQS News ID: 1749315 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)