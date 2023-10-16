DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABE LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.6207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 798500 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2198884491 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198884491 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 278287 EQS News ID: 1749533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2023 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)