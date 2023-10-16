DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311374 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 278275 EQS News ID: 1749509 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2023 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)