DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1274652 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849

October 16, 2023 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)