DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.3847 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2061378 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 278197 EQS News ID: 1749353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)