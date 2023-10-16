DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.3374 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13952483 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 278293 EQS News ID: 1749547 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)