Hawaii-based Wavr LLC is developing a wave energy converter that is designed to be scaled up and integrated with other renewable energy technologies. The startup plans to sell a version integrating five 40 W solar panels at $2,300.US-based startup Wavr LLC has developed a wave energy converter (WEC) that could be used for low-power marine applications. Wavr developed its first prototypes for consumers, such as boat owners. The company claims that the system is particularly suitable for water surfaces with weak waves, as its modular design is able to increase the required power output by integrating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...