Rakuten Advertising Unveils CTVision+, its CTV Content Marketplace Reaching Millions of European Streamers

Leading adtech company debuts a new solution offering UK brands and agencies access to scaled, premium inventory across the CTV landscape.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising has launched CTVision+, a new Connected TV (CTV) portfolio of premium content and brand-safe advertising inventory from top-tier European CTV publishers. From riveting dramas to adrenaline-pumping sports events, CTVision+ will empower advertisers to showcase their brand messages at scale alongside a wide variety of captivating content-all accessible by a white glove service from experienced Rakuten Advertising media experts. CTVision+ is initially available in the UK and will debut soon in other parts of Europe.

CTVision+ offers a one-stop shop for CTV ad buyers to navigate a fragmented industry and deliver results in a brand-safe environment. Agencies and media buyers can leverage Rakuten Advertising's local strategic specialists to plan and buy CTV ad inventory using advanced audience-targeting capabilities across a curated range of publishers in the CTVision+ ecosystem.

Additionally, CTVision+ delivers premium inventory alongside high quality content from trusted CTV brands, including Samsung TV Plus, Virgin Media, Filmzie, LoveTV Channels, and wedotv. This is in addition to advertising inventory from Rakuten's owned and operated platform, Rakuten TV, which has long established itself as an effective advertising channel for top brands thanks to its 500+ FAST TV channels and vast on-demand library of premium movies and series.

"CTV has created a massive shift in how people engage with content and advertisers make media-buying decisions, and the fragmented CTV landscape is a real challenge for agencies and brands," said Nick Stamos, CEO, Rakuten Advertising. "CTVision+ isn't just another product; it's a complete revamp for how we approach Connected TV advertising. We've honed our long-standing commitment to innovation into a solution that precisely meets the demands of brands and agencies. In a marketplace that can often be complex, simplicity isn't just desired-it's essential. CTVision+ seamlessly delivers on that need."

"By joining CTVision+, wedotv is able to highlight the high-quality programming and the audiences it attracts to more advertisers than ever before," said Chris Sharp, co-CEO of wedotv. "The wide range of high-quality curated content we offer reaches movie fans, sports fans, documentary fans and more - all of which align well with brands across a variety of categories. Participating in the CTVision+ portfolio will further elevate the reputation of our platform as a premier destination for exciting entertainment and all for free to viewers."

"Rakuten Advertising has been an excellent partner of ours, and their top-tier services and expert insights have been invaluable," says Mitchell Cocker, Strategy Director at Guerillascope. "We're excited to see how CTVision+ expands on those services and helps us make the most of Rakuten Advertising's full portfolio of premium media inventory."

With the launch of CTVision+ in the UK, Rakuten TV inventory is now only available as part of the new CTVision+ rate card from Rakuten Advertising.

To learn more, visit www.rakutenadvertising.com/en-uk/ctvision/.

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising delivers performance-driven, brand-driven, and people-driven ad solutions that help the world's top brands connect with unique, highly engaged audiences - from first impression to final sale. Backed by industry-leading technology, global media properties, and the largest, high-quality partner network, Rakuten Advertising taps into data and experience to develop the strategies and ad experiences that will drive engagement, sales, loyalty, and beyond. A leader in the industry since its beginnings, Rakuten Advertising is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at RakutenAdvertising.com.

