Dutch company Triple Solar has launched a residential thermal battery with a heat loss rate ranging from 0.67 kWh/day to 0.84 kWh/day. The new product can reportedly provide hot water at temperatures ranging from 45C and 55C, with the minimum heat source temperature ranging between 65C and 80C.Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a thermal battery for residential applications. The manufacturer said the thermal storage system can be used in combination with its heat pumps. "Compared to a traditional hot water boiler, the thermal battery is up to four times smaller," it said in a statement. ...

