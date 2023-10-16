

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) said, during the simplified squeeze-out period which closed on 13 October 2023 of its voluntary public takeover bid for all the shares of Telenet Group Holding NV by its indirect subsidiary, Liberty Global Belgium Holding, it received acceptances for 1,156,941 Telenet shares. The company said the payment of the offer price for the Telenet shares tendered during the simplified squeeze-out period will occur on the payment date, 19 October 2023.



The company noted that any shares of Telenet that were not tendered by the end of the simplified squeeze-out period were automatically transferred to the offeror. Liberty Global Belgium will own 100% of the shares of Telenet upon settlement of the shares that were tendered during the simplified squeeze-out period. Telenet shares were delisted from Euronext Brussels.



