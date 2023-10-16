

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased in September to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, final data from the statistical office, ISTAT, showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in September, slightly below the 5.4 percent gain in the previous month.



That was in line with the flash report published on September 29.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since January 2022, when prices had risen 4.8 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was largely due to the prices of unprocessed food, which rose at a slower rate of 7.7 percent annually versus a 9.2 percent surge in August.



The yearly price growth in processed food also eased to 8.9 percent from 10.0 percent.



At the same time, prices for regulated energy products continued to decline at a sharp rate of 27.9 percent in September versus a 29.6 percent slump in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in September, as estimated.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, slowed to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in the previous month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, stood at 5.6 percent in September, up from 5.5 percent in the previous month. In the initial report, the rate of increase was 5.7 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP posted an increase of 1.7 percent, confirming the flash estimate.



