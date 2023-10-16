Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list R-DEE Protocol Token (RDGX) on October 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RDGX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on October 16, 2023.





R-DEE Protocol Token (RDGX) is a highly advanced blockchain solution designed exclusively for the global healthcare sector, featuring a unique combination of private Proof of Authority (PoA) and permissioned Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus on a custom Quorum-based/QBFT infrastructure, offering exceptional bandwidth, agility, access speed, and security, with the RDGX utility token at its core.

Introducing R-DEE Protocol

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of R-DEE Protocol Token (RDGX), at the heart of the Radiologex ecosystem, stands as a pioneering force in the realm of healthcare technology. This revolutionary protocol redefines how healthcare data is managed, shared, and secured, ushering in a new era of efficiency, trust, and collaboration within the global healthcare landscape.

At its core, R-DEE Protocol embodies a dual-consensus mechanism, combining the strengths of Proof of Authority and Proof of Stake. This unique blend ensures not only rapid data processing and robustness but also an unparalleled level of trustworthiness and security that is paramount in the healthcare IT sector. This dual-consensus approach creates a resilient and highly secure "data superhighway," capable of handling the demanding needs of global healthcare seamlessly.

One of the standout features of R-DEE Protocol is the groundbreaking Authlogex engine. Authlogex is not just a security feature; it's the backbone of trust, identity, and traceability within the system. Through comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and cutting-edge biometric identification, Authlogex ensures that every interaction is authenticated, every user is verified, and every piece of data is genuine. This ensures a level of trust that is unparalleled in healthcare technology.

Moreover, R-DEE Protocol empowers users with healthcare-specific digital IDs, known as Healthcare Digital IDs (HD-ID). These HD-IDs offer real-time verification, cross-border data portability, and robust anonymization of Personal Health Information (PHI). HD-IDs streamline processes, accelerate information exchange, and enhance the overall efficiency and trustworthiness of healthcare data management. R-DEE Protocol, with its dual-consensus architecture and Authlogex engine, is poised to reshape the future of global healthcare, where innovation meets identity, ushering in a new era of data security, transparency, and efficiency.

About RDGX Token

The RDGX token, an integral component of the Radiologex ecosystem, is a transformative digital asset designed to enhance and streamline transactions within the healthcare industry. RDGX serves as the native cryptocurrency of the R-DEE Protocol, offering users a secure and efficient means of conducting transactions, settling payments, and accessing premium services within the Radiologex platform. By providing a stablecoin gateway for transaction stability and supporting exclusive subscription payments and services, RDGX simplifies financial interactions while ensuring the utmost security and transparency. This digital token not only fuels the Radiologex ecosystem but also represents a leap forward in revolutionizing how financial transactions are conducted within the healthcare sector, paving the way for a more efficient and secure future.

Based on ERC20, RDGX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The RDGX token distribution comprises 40% allocated to ecosystem development and growth, 30% reserved for strategic partnerships and advisors, 20% for the team and founders, and the remaining 10% for initial token sale participants and community incentives. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on October 16, 2023. Investors who are interested in RDGX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

