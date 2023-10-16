The company says it is now producing 500,000 320 Ah batteries per month, targeting large-scale industrial and commercial projects in the renewable energy sectors.In the ever-evolving realm of energy storage, the 320 Ah battery is quickly becoming the go-to technology for large-scale projects due to its ability to offer greater capacity without requiring a larger footprint. REPT BATTERO, headquartered in China, officially launched mass production of its Wending 320 Ah energy storage cell in Q3 of 2023, which is the latest in the company's line of battery solutions. The 320 Ah Wending battery caters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...