The email marketing and CRM agency, Enchant have been shortlisted for their work with Four Seasons Health Care Group at The Klicks 2023, held by Klaviyo EMEA. Klaviyo's high recognition, is specifically of the brand's collective work with advanced email marketing automation.

Enchant and FSHC find their work selected in the leading three entries for the awards, in the category of 'Most Innovative Use of Automation'. All categories were judged on three criteria: creative, results, and strategy.

"The whole team at Enchant have been brilliant to work with. They understood very quickly what we were trying to achieve, supported us through the most difficult technical challenges and have provided best practice advice throughout. They have become an important part of our team." said Charlotte Oppong-Agyare, FSHC's Marketing Communications Director.

"The whole team are chuffed to bits that our communication with health care professionals has been nominated for a Klaviyo Klicks award. Getting accurate, timely information delivered to them is crucial to our business and together with Enchant, we are pleased to have solved a difficult challenge. From the start, every effort has been made by Enchant to help us achieve our goals and whilst this has sometimes meant stretching the boundaries of what Klaviyo and email marketing can do, the end result is something magic and highly focused on our business objectives." said Tessa Matthews, FSHC's Head of Marketing Digital.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved with FSHC and their email marketing automation. The automated email marketing solutions we have created, truly push the boundaries of what is possible with CRM. This would not have been possible without the commitment and passion of the FSHC team, to continually challenge us to find the edges of what is possible, then go that bit further" said Philip Storey, Founder at Enchant.

The awards take place on November 2nd, 2023 in London.

Links: enchantagency.com fshc.co.uk

