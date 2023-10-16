Anzeige
16.10.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 19 October 2023. 



ISIN      DK0062496717               
---------------------------------------------------------
Name      Sydinvest HøjrenteLande Mix ESG A DKK Akk
---------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS      
---------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  307419                  
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name   SYIHRLMIXESG               
---------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
