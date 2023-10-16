Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 19 October 2023. ISIN DK0062496717 --------------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest HøjrenteLande Mix ESG A DKK Akk --------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 307419 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name SYIHRLMIXESG --------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66